The Unsolved Mystery of Buddy Schumacher: The Shocking Story of a Child's Brutal Murder"

It was a warm summer day in 1925 when Arthur Schumacher Jr. set out to meet his friends at the Blackridge swimming hole.

But he never returned home, and it wasn't until seven weeks later that he was found dead, sexually abused, mutilated and suffocated with a handkerchief.

This case shocked the small town of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and became one of the most horrific child sex killings in Milwaukee area history.

Although a vagrant was arrested and two other men later confessed to the crime, no one was ever charged, and the case remains unsolved to this day.

Witnesses changed their stories, and key pieces of evidence went missing, leaving many questions unanswered.

Even the police department has no records from years prior to 1934.

The mystery of Buddy Schumacher's death remains a dark stain on the town's history, and the truth may never be uncovered.