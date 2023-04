Haaland an 'incredible machine' says Manchester City's Guardiola

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland, describing the 22-year-old Norwegian as "an incredible machine".

Guardiola's comments come after his side's two-legged win over Bayern Munich, which sees them progress to the semi-final of the Champions League, where they will face the holders Real Madrid.

Guardiola also addresses Haaland's penalty miss, the first of his career.

"Erling will learn... to take the ball, disappear, disappear, get out of the situation."