French railway workers continue strikes against Macron's pension reform

The CGT union has called for scattered protest actions across the country.
In Paris, hundreds of people gathered for a peaceful demonstration at the Gare de Lyon train station.
France on April 6, 2023, braced for another day of protests and strikes to denounce French President's pension reform one day after..
A few dozen people protesting the French government's pension reform occupy railway tracks at Nice train station in the country's..