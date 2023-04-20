Fox Dominion Settlement will have Consequences

Victory for GOP as judge rules they CAN subpoena ex-Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz about his years long effort to prosecute Trump and his falling out with DA Alvin Bragg.

Bragg had tried to prevent Pomerantz from being called to speak to Jordan’s committee which is investigating the political persecution of Trump.

This is really showing guts for the republicans.

It seems to be that McCarthy is getting out of the way allowing the committees to do what they have to do to get to the truth.

And we have republicans that have the guts to do what needs to be done.