Lessons in ChemistrySeason 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the 1950s, Elizabeth Zott's dream of being a scientist is challenged by a society that says women belong in the domestic sphere.

She accepts a job on a TV cooking show and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives way more than recipes.

Starring Brie Larson, Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Patrick Walker, Thomas Mann, Kevin Sussman, Beau Bridges release date Fall 2023 (on Apple TV Plus)