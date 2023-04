CAN WE CLONE HER?! INTELLIGENT LIFE FOUND IN THE NM LEGISLATURE!

Meet Stefani Lord, House Rep for District 22, just coming back from a gruelllng six weeks of the NM legislature.

She breaks the mold and is not afraid to tell it like it is.

A representative of and for the people of New Mexico.

We definitely need more like her to get our State back to some semblance of sanity!