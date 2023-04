Sudan: Fighting intensifies in Khartoum as attempts of ceasefire fail | Oneindia News

Sudan: Fighting intensifies in Khartoum as attempts of ceasefire fail; K-pop star and member of boy band Astro, Moonbin, dies; World witnesses Hybrid Solar Eclipse; Mifepristone: US Supreme Court lifts restrictions placed on the abortion pill for now; Jack Dorsey launches Bluesky after losing Twitter blue tick; SpaceX’s Starship explodes mid air moments after launch; Ukraine receives Patriot Defence system #Sudan #SudanConflict #Khartoum ~HT.97~PR.152~ED.101~