Easy Three-Ingredient Chocolate Fudge

This simple and delicious fudge recipe is perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth!

Made with just three ingredients - chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, and vanilla extract - it's a quick and easy dessert that can be whipped up in no time.

The fudge is creamy and smooth, with a rich chocolate flavor that's sure to please.

Serve it up at your next party or holiday gathering, or enjoy a little treat all to yourself!

Whether you're a novice in the kitchen or an experienced baker, this three-ingredient fudge recipe is sure to become a favorite.