Starmer: Diane Abbott's Observer comments were anti-Semitic

Sir Keir Starmer calls Diane Abbott's remarks in the Observer anti-Semitic and condemns the Labour MP who has now lost the whip - as he stresses the importance of a "zero tolerance" approach to racism in his party.

Report by Rowlandi.

