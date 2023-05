NBC Poll: 68 Percent of GOP Voters Stand Behind Trump

Not only does former President Donald Trump maintain a double-digit lead over Florida GOP Gov.

Ron DeSantis (46%-31%), but 68% of likely GOP primary voters say they must support Trump to keep Democrats from winning after investigations and his indictment.

The H8 Speech show is ludicrous crap.

Don’t believe a word of it.

Save yourself…Run away now!