Angels of the Sky Documentary Movie

Angels of the Sky Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The true-life story of WWII pilots from the 8th Air Force, who were shot down over German territory and became POWs...told through the survivors themselves.

Director s: Josh Berman, Trent McGee Writers : Josh Berman, Trent McGee, Natalia Pleshivtseva Stars: Robert Barney, Sean Burgos, Walter Drake