68th Filmfare Awards 2023: Top nominees, Date, Time and More details | Oneindia News

The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards in 2023 with Maharashtra Tourism will be the grandest night of entertainment as the Indian film industry will be honoured for some of its greatest cinematic accomplishments in 2022.

On April 27, 2023, at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai, Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Maniesh Paul will host the awards presentation.The legendary and esteemed Black Lady has served as the pinnacle of brilliance and validated the success of Indian artists in the film industry for many years.

So without further ado, let's look at the official list of nominees for this year.Watch the video to know this year’s Filmfare nominees.

