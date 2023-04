Queen Ma'at Girl VS. Black America: Police State Ok When The Tyrants Are Black?

Join us on the front lines of black central command in the on going information war for a much needed debate.

As the radical left has used bait and switch going from white supremacists to black supremacists to spearhead all of their diabolical globalist plans, many fail to see that black faces put in charge of old time white globalist schemes does not lesson the deadly end game one bit!