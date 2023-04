Japanese Moon Landing attempt fails as after iSpace craft loses contact | Oneindia News

In a disappointing setback for iSpace, its lunar lander has apparently crashed while attempting to land on the moon.

ISpace, a private Japanese space company was hoping to carry out a rare private Moon landing but unfortunately couldn’t.

The lander lost contact moments before touchdown and sent flight controllers scrambling to figure out what happened.

