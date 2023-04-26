Our Subverted History, Part 2 - The Scythians and Their Kin

Agile, independent, self-sufficient... only taking fights on their own terms, and only when the odds favor them..

Refusing to play their opponents games or fall into their traps.

Unassailable, yet powerfully capable of assailing enemies.

Profoundly competent, yet understated and unpretentious.

Just, honest, genuine, courageous and magnanimous, yet capable of being ruthless when the situation warranted.

To my mind, these are the hallmarks of the 'True Scythian', that most ancient root of the Indo-European people that proceeded to branch out across the known world and subsequently become known as an endless variety of peoples and nations over time.