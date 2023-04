Chhattisgarh: 10 policemen and one driver Killed in Naxal attack in Dantewada | Oneindia News

Today, the Naxal-affected state of Chhattisgarh witnessed a Bloody massacre.

Officials in the state said that ten policemen and a driver were Killed when their vehicle was blown up by an IED in the Bastar district.

#Chhattisgarh #Naxals #Dantewada ~ED.155~PR.151~HT.99~