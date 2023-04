Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya passes away at 77 in Kozhikode | Oneindia News

Kozhikode: Veteran Mollywood actor Mamukkoya passed away on Wednesday at about 1.05 pm.

He was 76.

He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode for the past few days.

The cause of death was brain haemorrhage.

The actor's demise comes at a time after Mollywood lost its popular actor Innocent on March 26, this year.

