Trae Young Saves Hawks Season With Game Winning 3-Pointer

The Celtics maintained a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter of Game 5 against the Hawks.

However, with Atlanta on the brink of elimination, Trae Young delivered a masterful performance, torching the Celtics for 38 points including a go-ahead three pointer at the top of the key inside TD Garden to complete the 119-117 come-from-behind victory to force a Game 6.