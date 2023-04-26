Scientific Studies Prove GMO's Carcinogenic

Scientific studies prove Monsanto's GM Foods and Roundup are both equally lethal, because both contain the same thing: Pesticide.

The recent and long-term French study from the University of Caen found that eating genetically modified corn and consuming trace levels of Monsanto's Roundup chemical fertilizer caused rats to develop horrifying tumors, widespread organ damage, and premature death.

This study has been deemed "the most thorough research ever published into the health effects of GM food crops and the herbicide Roundup on rats." The study found: Up to 50% of males and 70% of females suffered premature death.

Rats that drank trace amounts of Roundup (at levels legally allowed in the water supply) had a 200% to 300% increase in large tumors.

Rats fed GM corn and traces of Roundup suffered severe organ damage including liver damage and kidney damage.

The study fed these rats NK603, the Monsanto variety of GM corn that's grown across North America and widely fed to animals and humans.

This is the same corn that's in your corn-based breakfast cereal, corn tortillas and corn snack chips.