Is Gluten-Free Bread More Healthy Than Regular Bread?

For those with either celiac disease, non-celiac wheat sensitivities or wheat allergies, .

Gluten-free bread has expanded diet options and is usually the best option.

For those seeking to reduce inflammation, choosing gluten-free breads may not be the solution.

Experts recommend first gaining clarity on where you stand on the spectrum of gluten intolerance.

.

If you think you have an intolerance to gluten, before you take it out of your diet, go see a gastroenterologist and really be tested appropriately, Dr. Anne R.

Lee, Celiac Disease Center at Columbia University, via 'The New York Times'.

Next, they caution that gluten-free breads are often more processed and less nutritious than regular bread.

Typically, the gluten-free products are higher in fat, higher in sugar, higher in salt and lower in fiber and your B vitamins and iron, Dr. Anne R.

Lee, Celiac Disease Center at Columbia University, via 'The New York Times'.

Choosing foods and grains that are naturally gluten-free is a great choice.

If you do a gluten-free diet where you’re using foods that are naturally gluten-free, like all these wonderful grains, then your diet can be incredibly healthy, Dr. Anne R.

Lee, Celiac Disease Center at Columbia University, via 'The New York Times'.

Dietitians also say that gluten-free products have improved over the past few years.

And that comparing labels continues to be a valuable practice.

If your first ingredients are water and tapioca starch, put the bread back on the shelf, Dr. Anne R.

Lee, Celiac Disease Center at Columbia University, via 'The New York Times'.

Beyond health, experts reiterate that food is also meant to be enjoyed.

[Food] is not only fuel for our bodies, but it also gives us enjoyment, too.

You don’t want to miss out on enjoyment, especially nowadays, Jerlyn Jones, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, via 'The New York Times'