World powers pull their citizens as violence roils Sudan amid 72-hour truce

Sudanese families have been massing at a border crossing with Egypt and at a port city on the Red Sea, desperately trying to escape their country's violence.
Sudanese families have been massing at a border crossing with Egypt and at a port city on the Red Sea, desperately trying to escape their country's violence.
By Mohamed Chebaro*
The scramble by foreign diplomats and citizens to flee Sudan’s violence is a bad omen for the..
Foreign governments evacuated diplomats, staff and others trapped in Sudan on Sunday as rival generals battled for a ninth day with..