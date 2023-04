US-South Korea announce agreement to deter N.Korea, sign nuclear weapons agreement | Oneindia News

US and South Korea have chalked out a new plan against North Korea and its use of nuclear weapons.

This landmark deal between the two countries has been dubbed the ‘Washington Declaration’.

Let us know more about this deal and how the two countries plan to counter North Korea’s nuclear attacks.

