IT LIVES INSIDE Movie

IT LIVES INSIDE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Sam is desperate to fit in at school, rejecting her Indian culture and family to be like everyone else.

When a mythological demonic spirit latches onto her former best friend, she must come to terms with her heritage in order to defeat it.

From the producers of GET OUT.

Directed by Bishal Dutta starring Megan Suri, Neeru Bajwa, Mohana Krishnan, Vik Sahay, Gage Marsh, Beatrice Kitsos, Betty Gabriel release date Coming Soon 2023