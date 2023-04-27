STRANGE WAY OF LIFE Movie

STRANGE WAY OF LIFE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek.

He comes to visit Sheriff Jake (Ethan Hawke).

Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva (Pedro Pascal), the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen.

Silva visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship... directed by Pedro Almodovar starring Ethan Hawke, Pedro Pascal, Jose Condessa, Jason Fernandez, Sara Salamo, Erenice Lohan, Pedro Casablanc, George Steane, Manu Rios release date Cannes Film Festival 2023