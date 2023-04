Karnataka election: FIR filed against Amit Shah for his remarks against Congress | Oneindia News

Karnataka polls: FIR against Amit Shah for his 'riots if Congress comes to power' remark; Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan Singh walked out of jail in the early hours today; Operation Kaveri: First flight carrying Indians evacuated from Sudan lands in Delhi; Calcutta HC orders NIA probe into Ram Navami violence in West Bengal.

