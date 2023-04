RCN: Nurses will not forgive government for court order

Pat Cullen - General secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) - says that, “nursing staff will not forgive the fact that this government has dragged them to this courthouse today and tried to silence their voice.” Strike action planned by the RCN for 2nd May has been called off after a High Court judge ruled it would be unlawful.

Report by Jonesia.

