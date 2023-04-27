20230427 Thursday Quick Daily News Headline Analysis 4 Busy People Snark Commentary on Top News

Quick Daily News Headlines Series.

Today's Headline Skimming News: {Thursday: DeSantis vs Disney Again, Trump Again, Biden Re-Election, Woman kidnapped, Russian missiles at Ukraine, Woman bites TSA, a Rapper stabbed, Singapore Justice, Peacock runs wild, Person Overboard on to Hawaii, Who is Al Sharpton?, Tucker Carlson said something, White supremacy Again, .....and so much more Click Bait.} This presentation of the news headlines moves quickly.

What can you determine from the headlines and can you quickly move on with your important day?

Can you resist clicking on click-bait headlines and photos?

Resist digging into stories about so-called 'Stars' of music, sports, movies.

Be in-the-know without being in the mud!

Skim headlines and move on.

20 minutes to assess the top news headlines is plenty.