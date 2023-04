Panthers Select Bryce Young With No. 1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft

The Panthers have selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No.

1 pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

Thursday’s first round kicked off with the unsurprising move, widely speculated and predicted since Carolina traded multiple draft picks and wide receiver DJ Moore to the Bears for this year’s first selection.

The Panthers will look to find consistency in the quarterback position with Young, something the team has lacked since 2018, the last year Cam Newton served as the full-time starter.