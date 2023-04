Houston Texans Ramp up Rebuild at 2023 NFL Draft

After missing the postseason for the third consecutive year, the Texans found their quarterback of the future by selecting C.J.

Stroud with the No.

2 pick.

It didn’t take long for them to find their next building block.Immediately after grabbing Stroud, Houston traded up for the No.

3 pick from the Cardinals, using the pick to select Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr.