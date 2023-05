Kern County Vector Control is preparing for a busy mosquito season

In response to excessive rainfall and snowmelt as temperatures increase, excessive water that has been pushed into recharge basins produces what experts say is an ideal breeding ground for mosquitos.

More than irritating, mosquitos could pose a health risk to people living nearby.

23ABC's Dominique LaVigne spoke with Terry Knight, Public Information Officer with the Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District, who says mosquito season this year will be exceptional.