IPL23 HIGHLIGHT | 37 MATCH | Rajasthan Royals (RR) v Chennai Super Kings CSK)
IPL23 HIGHLIGHT | 37 MATCH | Rajasthan Royals (RR) v Chennai Super Kings CSK)

The match details for Match 37 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on April 27, 2023.

The match was played at a neutral venue and was won by Rajasthan Royals, who scored 202/5 in their 20 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal&apos;s 77 off 43 balls being the standout performance.

Tushar Deshpande from Chennai Super Kings took two wickets for 42 runs in four overs.

In response, Chennai Super Kings scored 170/6 in their 20 overs, with Shivam Dube&apos;s 52 off 33 balls being the high point.

Rajasthan Royals&apos; bowler, Adam Zampa, took three wickets for 22 runs in three overs.

Rajasthan Royals won the match by 32 runs.