IPL23 HIGHLIGHT | 37 MATCH | Rajasthan Royals (RR) v Chennai Super Kings CSK)

The match details for Match 37 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on April 27, 2023.

The match was played at a neutral venue and was won by Rajasthan Royals, who scored 202/5 in their 20 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal's 77 off 43 balls being the standout performance.

Tushar Deshpande from Chennai Super Kings took two wickets for 42 runs in four overs.

In response, Chennai Super Kings scored 170/6 in their 20 overs, with Shivam Dube's 52 off 33 balls being the high point.

Rajasthan Royals' bowler, Adam Zampa, took three wickets for 22 runs in three overs.

Rajasthan Royals won the match by 32 runs.