GOP-Controlled States Fail to Pass Anti-Abortion Bills

On April 27, Nebraska and South Carolina failed to pass measures aimed at severely restricting access to abortions.

CNN reports that the inability to pass the measures in Republican-controlled legislatures highlights unease in the GOP over strict bans.

Nebraska's 'Heartbeat Act' would have restricted access to abortions after six weeks with limited exceptions.

Sen.

Merv Riepe, a cosigner to the bill, abstained from voting alongside one other senator.

It is unacceptable for senators to be present not voting on such a momentous vote.

I call on Senator Merv Riepe to make a motion to reconsider and stand by the commitments to life he has made in the past, Jim Pillen, Republican Governor of Nebraska, via CNN.

CNN reports that current Nebraska law bans abortions after 20 weeks.

South Carolina's 'Human LIfe Protection Act' would have banned abortions in the state with exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

Five women, including three Republicans, voted against the bill, preventing its passage by a 22-21 vote.

CNN reports that the bill will now be carried over to next year's legislative season, beginning in January.

Once a woman became pregnant for any reason, she would now become property of the state of South Carolina if the ‘Human Life Protection Act’ were [to] come into law.

, Katrina Frye Shealy, Republican state Senator, via CNN.

She could no longer make decisions on her own or at the advice of her well-trained doctor.

Every female, regardless of her age, would suddenly become subject to the power of a code book regarding her health, Katrina Frye Shealy, Republican state Senator, via CNN