Microsoft Inks 10-Year Deal With Spain’s Nware After Activision Bid Is Blocked in UK

Microsoft made the announcement on April 28, Reuters reports.

The deal will bring Xbox and Activision Blizzard titles to Nware, a Spanish cloud-gaming platform.

The move comes just days after the Competition and Markets Authority in Britain blocked Microsoft's $69 billion deal with Activision.

The U.K. antitrust regular determined that the deal would stifle competition in cloud gaming.

Microsoft disagrees and hopes this new deal will help to ease fears.

While it's still early for the emerging cloud segment in gaming, this new partnership combined with our other recent commitments will make more popular games available on more cloud game streaming services than they are today, Brad Smith, Microsoft president, via statement.

Reuters reports that Microsoft has signed similar deals with Valve Corporation, Nvidia and Boosteroid, all of which own streaming platforms. .

Microsoft has also offered rival Sony a 10-year 'Call of Duty' license in an attempt to quell antitrust concerns.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission will conduct a hearing on the Activision deal soon.

Europe will make a decision about the acquisition by May 22