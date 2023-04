Will Levis Finally Drafted By The Titans In The 2nd

The wait is finally over for Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

After unexpectedly falling out of the first round on Thursday night, Levis was taken with the No.

33 pick by the Titans in the second round on Friday night.

Tennessee traded with the Cardinals to acquire the pick, sending Arizona the No.

41 and No.

72 picks in this year’s draft as well as a 2024 third-round pick.