WFI Chief Row: Mahua Moitra takes a jibe at BJP, asks where are its ‘Nari Brigades’ | Oneindia News

India’s top wrestlers have been holding a sit-in protest since April 23rd at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Many opposition parties and various leaders have targeted the BJP and its silence on the issue and the latest to join the brigade is Mahua Moitra.

#BrijBhushamSingh #WrestlerProtest #MahuaMoitra