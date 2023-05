Dowden chairs COBRA meeting ahead of final Sudan flight

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden arrives at Downing Street to chair a Cobra meeting to discuss the security situation in Khartoum, as the final flight to evacuate British nationals from the war-torn region prepares to leave at 6pm BST.

Report by Etemadil.

