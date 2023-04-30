What will Biden say at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

'The Big Saturday Show' co-hosts discuss President Biden's dismal poll numbers and play 'Biden Bingo' ahead of the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner.
At the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, President Biden also skewered CNN and made light of his age.
Joe Biden told journalists at a glitzy bash that he is "working like hell" to free their colleagues who are being held overseas.