The RSB Show 4-30-23 - LIVE from Nashville! A Sunday conversation with Leigh-Allyn Baker

Join us in Nashville, TN April 28th-30th, 2023 to learn the latest science and protocols to raise a healthy, happy family!

You won't want to miss this multifaceted event, which includes programs for nurses, chiropractors, functional medicine doctors, autism parents, advocates and practitioners and a 2-day public event.

There's truly something for everyone!

Expect to connect with experts, friends old and new, and sponsors with ground-breaking products, to be inspired and motivated to take the steps needed to best support you and your family in health and wellness!