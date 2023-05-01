The MCU Report: Blade Update and GOTG Vol 3 Rumors? #blade #guardiansofthegalaxyvol3 #deadpool3

Join us for another episode of "The MCU Report," airing live on The MCU's Bleeding Edge YouTube Channel and Podcast on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 8:15pm EST/5:15pm PAC.

Our Creator and Co-host Jeff S (TrueKnowledge) will be back as the moderator for this week's show, alongside special guest moderator Jasmine.In this week's episode, we'll be bringing you the latest and greatest MCU news, rumors, and updates, including some exciting developments on the highly anticipated Blade movie, which is set to restart filming soon.

We'll also be discussing the upcoming release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which hits theaters next week, and all the latest news and rumors surrounding the highly anticipated Deadpool 3.If you're a fan of the MCU, you won't want to miss this episode of "The MCU Report." We'll be breaking down all the latest developments and sharing our expert analysis and opinions, so be sure to tune in and join the conversation!