Is Mr. Beast Still Safe to Watch? + Prophetic Word for Marriages | The Shawn Bolz Show

Today on The Shawn Bolz Show we'll talk about Mr. Beast's ongoing backlash, we'll speak with our main guest John Ramirez, a former occult high priest turned pastor!

My Prophetic word on Anointed Marriages!

In our short news we will go over The feud between Trump and Desantis, the miracles that have been happening in sports, and Actor Alan Ritchson and his inspiring journey.