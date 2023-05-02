NHS pay deal opportunity to 'move forward', says health sec

The health secretary has called on NHS unions to "respect the decision" of the NHS Staff Council, after it accepted the government's offer of a five per cent pay rise for more than a million workers.

Following the decision on Tuesday, Steve Barclay said: "It's a good day for NHS staff, it's a good day for patients; an opportunity to now get that pay into staff's pay packets next month and for everyone to move forward together." Report by Buseld.

