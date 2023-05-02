Enduring Folk Hero Gordon Lightfoot Dies at 84

On May 1, Canadian singer-songwriter , Gordon Lightfoot , died of natural causes at the age of 84.

CNN reports that Lightfoot's spokesperson Victoria Lord said that the singer died at 7:30 p.m at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital.

Lightfoot's death comes shortly after he canceled his 2023 U.S. and Canada tour due to "health related issues" in a post on Facebook.

The singer's enduring folk hits included , 'The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald' , and 'Sundown.'.

In the 1970s, Lightfoot found pop chart success with his song "If You Could Read My Mind,' which earned him the second of his four Grammy nominations.

Following news of his death, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described Lightfoot as "one of our greatest singer-songwriters.".

Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape.

May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever, Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, via CNN.

In 1986, Lightfoot was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Over the course of his career, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences awarded him 13 out of 29 Juno award nominations.

In 2003, he was bestowed with the Companion of the Order of Canada, one of the country's highest civilian honors