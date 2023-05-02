Sen. Warren claims the US 'government pays its debts, period'

Sen.

Elizabeth Warren (D-MA): "The United States government pays its debts, period.

This is about debts that are already incurred.

We cannot be seen around the world to be a government that maybe will pay our debts.

And then again, maybe we won't.

No, people around the world count on the United States, word as its bond.

So we need the Republicans to, just, raise the debt ceiling and look if they want to negotiate over spending, bring it on.

Let's negotiate over spending in a budget, which is about future spending.

Glad to have those negotiations, but not over the debt ceiling."