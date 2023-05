Wrexham players and fans celebrate club's success in parade

Wrexham's Hollywood owners have joined players and fans for the club's victory parade in Wales to celebrate the men's recent promotion to League Two after a 15-year exile.

An open top bus has taken players, staff, fans and the club's co-owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, around the city.

Report by Alibhaiz.

