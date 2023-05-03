Coronation Coaches Take Centre-Stage at Rehearsal

The two horse-drawn coaches that will be used at the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort – have taken centre stage during overnight rehearsals in central London.

The new sovereign and consort will initially travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in ‘The King’s Procession’ before returning to Buckingham Palace after their crowning – in the magnificent gold State Coach, as part of ‘The Coronation Procession’.

Report by Chinnianl.

