5 accused of cyber fraud worth crores arrested from Hyderabad.

Mumbai's Bangunagar Police has arrested 5 such thugs who used to cheat people by threatening them in the name of Mumbai Police.

More than 100 cases of cheating by posing as Mumbai police had been registered in different police stations of Mumbai.

In this fraud case, 5 thugs have been arrested from Kolkata, Mumbai and Hyderabad.