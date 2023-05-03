IDetective - Todd Nunley

This WEDNESDAY night, May 3rd, 2023, on the I Detective Show.

What’s it like to go deep undercover for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Our guest this week did just that and delt with the aftermath of the Oklahoma Bombing.

Retired ATF Supervisor Special Agent Todd Nunley, a high decorated Agent, receiving awards from the White House, and member of the ATF’s elite Special Operations Team will be giving us the inside story of the ATF.

Also, Todd has be assisting other Law Enforcement personnel with grief, trauma, and PTSD.

Todd also runs the Viking Consulting Group, specializing in safety and security.

Randy Sutton the voice of American Law Enforcement will be giving us the latest Law Enforcement News and John “Buck Savage will have another Choir Practice.

So, buckle up, as we give you the unvarnished truth of what is happening in Law Enforcement today.

Join us on the I Detective Show every Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m.

Eastern Time, brought to you by KGRAdb.com, for the best alternative talk radio on the planet.