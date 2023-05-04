The Dove Self-Esteem Project Sheds Light on How Social Media is Fueling a Youth Mental Health Crisis

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Dove Self-Esteem Project is shedding light on how harmful and addictive content on social media is fueling a youth mental health crisis.

New 2023 Dove Self-Esteem Project Research for Kids Online Safety reveals 80% of young people believe that people their age are addicted to social media, more than 50% of kids say social media makes them and their peers feel anxious, and over half of youth mental health specialists say exposure to harmful beauty content on social media can lead to physical consequences like disordered eating or self-harm.

In a new campaign film, Cost of Beauty , the Dove Self-Esteem Project illustrates the negative impact of harmful content on social media.

The film utilizes user-generated content from young people who have suffered from mental health issues sparked by social media - such as anxiety, depression, and body dysmorphia.

The film was developed, in consultation, with mental health and disordered eating experts at National Alliance for Eating Disorders and Project Heal.

Along with its non-profit partners, Common Sense Media and ParentsTogether Action, Dove launched a petition to advance KOSA, the Kids Online Safety Act, to strengthen rules and regulations to safeguard kids.

To date, it's received more than 74,000 signatures, demonstrating how much the public wants to see progress on this issue.

To learn more and sign the petition, go to dove.com/kidsonlinesafety and join the conversation at #kidsonlinesafety and #letschangebeauty.