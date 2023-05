Madhya Pradesh: Bajrang Dal workers vandalise Congress Office in Jabalpur | Watch | Oneindia News

The Congress Party’s Karnataka manifesto has created quite a chaos in the country.

Today the Bajrang Dal workers stormed into the Congress office in Jabalpur and vandalised it.

This comes a day after the Bajrang Dal workers staged a protest near the Congress office in Mangaluru and burned the party manifesto released for the upcoming Karnataka elections.

