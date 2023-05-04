'It's disappointing': London prepares to celebrate King Charles III's coronation

With London decked out in British flags ahead of the coronation of Charles III, the capital's residents express mixed feelings over the upcoming royal festivities.
With London decked out in British flags ahead of the coronation of Charles III, the capital's residents express mixed feelings over the upcoming royal festivities.
Residents from London Zoo and Whipsnade Zoo are also enjoying the national celebrations as their enclosures are redecorated with..
The coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla will take place on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London